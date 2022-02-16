Stifel Nicolaus Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$57.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. 189,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $318,590,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,145,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,021,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

