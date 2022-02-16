Brokerages Set Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Price Target at GBX 1,339.25

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,339.25 ($18.12).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($12.04) to GBX 1,230 ($16.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.22) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.46) to GBX 1,100 ($14.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.22) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Electrocomponents stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,036 ($14.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,709. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 952 ($12.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,276 ($17.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,143.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,121.83. The company has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.18.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

