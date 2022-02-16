TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $12,627.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

