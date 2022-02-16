ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €19.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €19.00 ($21.59) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.04 ($17.09).

Shares of ENI traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.18 ($14.98). The stock had a trading volume of 34,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.85. ENI has a one year low of €8.64 ($9.82) and a one year high of €13.83 ($15.72). The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion and a PE ratio of 32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

