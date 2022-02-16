Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.3% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $473.36. 47,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $445.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

