Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 4.1% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $52,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.11. 52,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,362. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

