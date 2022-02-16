Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HIW stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. 86,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,147. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.