Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 42,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 424,565 shares.The stock last traded at $19.46 and had previously closed at $18.78.

The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Blucora by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blucora by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.53 million, a P/E ratio of -44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

