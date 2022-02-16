Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Decreases By 47.0%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 196,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at $13,571,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $11,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.68. 241,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,183. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.15.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

