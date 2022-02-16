Rupee (RUP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupee has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $120,540.26 and approximately $12.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00025346 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.