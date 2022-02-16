Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.9 days.
OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Orica has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60.
About Orica
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orica (OCLDF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.