Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.9 days.

OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Orica has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

