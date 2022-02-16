DRIFE (DRF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $177,494.00

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. DRIFE has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $177,494.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00038275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00105925 BTC.

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,145,954 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

