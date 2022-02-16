USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Hits $14.85 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.72 or 0.07092317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,926.55 or 0.99766045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002896 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

