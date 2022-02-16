Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) received a C$1.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:WHN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,635. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.33 million and a P/E ratio of -19.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

