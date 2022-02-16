Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$9.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SDE. CIBC set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.17.

CVE:SDE traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.43. The company had a trading volume of 148,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,028. The stock has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

