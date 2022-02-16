London Co. of Virginia Purchases 33,018 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $294,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,262,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,454,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 452,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 33,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 60,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 113,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,076,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.