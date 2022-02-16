Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$19.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.53. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$12.73 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.