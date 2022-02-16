Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prologis were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 65,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $144.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

