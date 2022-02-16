Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2,200.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,134 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 129,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

