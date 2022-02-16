Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.35

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.02. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,093,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

