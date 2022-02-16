Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.35

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.02. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64.
About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.