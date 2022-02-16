Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares fell 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.47 and last traded at $77.78. 11,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,090,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.