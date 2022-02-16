Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $89.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

WH traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $90.57. 50,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

