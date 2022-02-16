Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $312-318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.45. 13,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.88. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.71.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

