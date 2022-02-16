Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $312-318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.
NASDAQ OMCL traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.45. 13,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.88. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omnicell (OMCL)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.