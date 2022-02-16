JMP Securities Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $215.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.06.

ABNB stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.82. 249,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $218.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

