Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.92

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.92 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.77 ($0.08), with a volume of 29666503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.18 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 1.50 ($0.02) to GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of £114.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

