Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Trading Up 5.3%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.03. Approximately 3,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 523,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $14,171,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

