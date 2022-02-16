Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.93

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 12787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

