Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 5.6%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 40,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,854,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.