Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $31.92. Approximately 1,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.55.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Noah by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noah by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Noah by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

