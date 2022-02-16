Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $31.92. Approximately 1,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.
The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Noah by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noah by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Noah by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.
Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
