Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Update

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.54) to GBX 4,600 ($62.25) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,122.67.

RNSHF stock remained flat at $$70.79 on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

