Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in January

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
