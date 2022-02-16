Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in January

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

