Short Interest in Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Declines By 33.3%

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS PXXLF remained flat at $$5.83 during trading on Wednesday. Poxel has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poxel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

