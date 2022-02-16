Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 263 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $111.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,140,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.