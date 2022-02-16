Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Reduced by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,963,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 380,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,232,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,376. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $91.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.