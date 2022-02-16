Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 74 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.82. 25,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,386. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.