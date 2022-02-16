salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,971,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 107,186 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 5.8% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of salesforce.com worth $1,077,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,655. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day moving average is $261.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,759 shares of company stock worth $39,396,813 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

