Wit LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wit LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,016,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,984,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 35.9% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wit LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,801,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 423,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,015,684. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

