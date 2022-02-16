Edgeware Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $28.90 million and $607,963.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00038151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00105843 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,691,370,818 coins and its circulating supply is 6,003,508,918 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.