Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €161.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €162.82 ($185.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($196.59) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WCH traded up €3.75 ($4.26) on Friday, hitting €130.80 ($148.64). The company had a trading volume of 127,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.01. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 12-month high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

