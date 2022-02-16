E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €12.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.04 ($13.69).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.11 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €12.05 ($13.69). The stock had a trading volume of 7,247,371 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.29. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.