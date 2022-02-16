TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $57.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 44,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.53. 955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

