Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 290,695 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17,180.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $122.34. 155,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,575,637. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a market cap of $634.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.