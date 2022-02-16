Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,041 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. 842,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,751,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.