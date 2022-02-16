992 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.94. The stock had a trading volume of 544,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,871,852. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.11. The company has a market cap of $652.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.