Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 442,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,839,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Transocean alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.