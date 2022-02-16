Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $95.02

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.02 and last traded at $95.09, with a volume of 8761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 81,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,870,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,011,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,901,000 after purchasing an additional 190,246 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

