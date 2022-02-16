Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $95.02

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.02 and last traded at $95.09, with a volume of 8761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
