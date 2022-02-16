Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.18

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.18 and last traded at $109.08, with a volume of 11128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.98.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.
The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
