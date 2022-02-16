Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.18

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.18 and last traded at $109.08, with a volume of 11128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.