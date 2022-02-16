Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of AIMD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Ainos has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 508.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

