Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,292,700 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 5,149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 129,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,052. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

