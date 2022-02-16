CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. 124,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CF Industries by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in CF Industries by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 78,160 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.